Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. 3,353,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

Get Westrock alerts:

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Westrock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after buying an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.