William Blair Comments on Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

