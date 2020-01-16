Wings (WINGS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,409.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and Bancor Network. Wings has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $73,409.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bittrex, IDEX, Gatecoin, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

