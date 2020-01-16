Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys 4,250 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 184.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.78. 1,066,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,200. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

