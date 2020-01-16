Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 9.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 12.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of KFRC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.96. 101,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $143,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,668 shares in the company, valued at $15,966,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $12,644,375. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.