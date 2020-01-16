WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.91 million.WNS also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.12 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $69.10.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.
