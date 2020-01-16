WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.91 million.WNS also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $69.10.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

