Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Bank of America

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WKP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,143.89 ($15.05).
Shares of WKP traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,164 ($15.31). The stock had a trading volume of 206,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,159.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 988.57. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
