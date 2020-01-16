Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Bank of America

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WKP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,143.89 ($15.05).

Shares of WKP traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,164 ($15.31). The stock had a trading volume of 206,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,159.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 988.57. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

