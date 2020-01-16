Worldcore Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Worldcore has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $47,054.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.03545859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, OKEx, Sistemkoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

