Worldcore (WRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $98.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Worldcore has a market cap of $47,139.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, OKEx, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcore alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.03686867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00204885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, OKEx, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.