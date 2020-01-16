X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Trading Up 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.31, approximately 56,798 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 909,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 491.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

