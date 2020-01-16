XBiotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,193% compared to the average volume of 122 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 217.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 72.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,088,946 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,673. The company has a market capitalization of $999.64 million, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.