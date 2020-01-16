XBiotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,193% compared to the average volume of 122 call options.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 217.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 72.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,088,946 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XBIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XBiotech Company Profile
XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.
