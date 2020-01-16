Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $445.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,710.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 78,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

