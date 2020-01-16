XinFin Network (XDCE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $307,490.00

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $307,490.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.30 or 0.02629899 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, TOPBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

