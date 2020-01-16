Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.83. 46,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

