Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of XYL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.83. 46,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52.
In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
