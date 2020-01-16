Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Shares of Yamaha Corp (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $56.75, 2,060 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19.

Yamaha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit