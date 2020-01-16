Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Yamaha Corp (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $56.75, 2,060 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19.

Yamaha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

