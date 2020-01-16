Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.08

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 146485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.
The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
