Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.08

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 146485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

