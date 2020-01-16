YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Trading 8.2% Higher

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32, 1,388,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 494,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.

About YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YayYo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YayYo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.