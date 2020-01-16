YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Trading 8.2% Higher

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32, 1,388,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 494,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.

About YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YayYo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YayYo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit