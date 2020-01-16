YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, ABCC and DEx.top. YEE has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $147,684.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.51 or 0.05974221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027457 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128556 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, ABCC, Huobi, DigiFinex, OKEx, DEx.top and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.