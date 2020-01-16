Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.33 Million

Brokerages expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to report $80.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.01 million and the highest is $80.70 million. Yext posted sales of $63.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $297.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.46 million to $298.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $380.34 million, with estimates ranging from $375.31 million to $387.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Yext stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,945. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $82,600.00. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 9,167 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $147,130.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,167 shares of company stock worth $6,077,530. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth approximately $12,494,000. black and white Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 256.7% in the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 309,431 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

