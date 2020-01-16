Zacks: 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given $57.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $57.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.83) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 89bio an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($29.43). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -35.76 EPS for the current year.
In other 89bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 837,500 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $22,612,500.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 575,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,525,000.00.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
