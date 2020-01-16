Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce sales of $19.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $64.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.83 million, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $123.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,509. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

