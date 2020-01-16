Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Methode Electronics posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MEI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth about $16,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 27.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 387,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

