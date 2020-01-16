Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 925%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 3,817,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,200. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

