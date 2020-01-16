Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.50). Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SBPH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 94,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,308. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.