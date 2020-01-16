Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USM. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE USM traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.78. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

