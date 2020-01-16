Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

