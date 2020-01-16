Zacks: Analysts Expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equillium by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 11.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.