Zacks: Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Radware also posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Radware by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDWR stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $26.98.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

