Zacks: Analysts Set $12.75 Price Target for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Ryder bought 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,749. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 84.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 699.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 780,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,018. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

