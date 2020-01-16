Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance posted earnings of ($3.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Third Point Reinsurance.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,778,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 234,310 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,391,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 807,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth $14,003,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,127,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 749,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.69. 340,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,282. The company has a market capitalization of $990.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

