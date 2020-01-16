Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). Energy Recovery posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 200,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,017. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.85 million, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 4.20.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $125,438.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,109,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,189 shares in the company, valued at $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,721 shares of company stock worth $1,817,130. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

