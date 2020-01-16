Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entravision Communication’s earnings. Entravision Communication posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entravision Communication will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entravision Communication.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million.

EVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Entravision Communication news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 148,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,731.70. Also, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,862.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 187,953 shares of company stock worth $333,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communication by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

EVC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 3,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communication (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.