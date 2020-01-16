Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Ichor posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 559,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,690. The stock has a market cap of $895.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. Ichor has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 81.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ichor by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 20.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

