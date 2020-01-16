Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,161,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.37.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

