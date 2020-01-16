Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Sell

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. Allakos has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of -1.15.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

