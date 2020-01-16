Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.69. 186,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $794,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

