Zacks Investment Research Lowers US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Strong Sell

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ECOL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.78. 331,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,155. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8,603.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,695 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the third quarter worth about $18,797,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 128.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,941 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 924,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth about $5,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

