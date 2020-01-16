Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) to Hold

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorl Auto Parts specializes in the development, production and distribution of air brake valves and hydraulic brake valves. It is headquartered in the Ruian District of Wenzhou City, China’s automotive manufacturing center. SORL sells its products to forty-two vehicle manufacturers, including all of the truck manufacturers in China. SORL’s customer base consists of original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket distributors, and international customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SORL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SORL opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sorl Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $112.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

