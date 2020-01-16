Zacks: Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the ten brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 11.8% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $101.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of J traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 568,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,594. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

