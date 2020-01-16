ZB Hits Market Capitalization of $91.00 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One ZB token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. In the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

