Zealium Hits Market Cap of $24,611.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $24,611.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,193,847 coins and its circulating supply is 14,193,847 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

