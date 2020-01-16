Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after buying an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 750,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,413,000 after buying an additional 325,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,378,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 80.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 326,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,472,000 after buying an additional 145,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.62. 233,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.69, for a total transaction of $433,699.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

