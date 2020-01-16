ZelCash Market Cap Tops $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.01407043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00049955 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00229131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008276 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00074423 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001800 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

