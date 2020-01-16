Zillow Group’s (ZG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZG. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 376.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

