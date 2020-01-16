ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,858,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 1,899,384 shares.The stock last traded at $4.77 and had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZIOP. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $863.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $113,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $991,405. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

