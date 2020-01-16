Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 424 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 381.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

