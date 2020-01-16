Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 54,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $339,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,802.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $59,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,089.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,245,970 shares of company stock valued at $14,345,811 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,896,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 206,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,684 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

