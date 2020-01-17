-$0.06 EPS Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $360.60 million, a P/E ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.90. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 39.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 181,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth $1,394,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.7% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.