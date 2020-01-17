-$0.13 EPS Expected for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VXRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 243,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Vaxart news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 120.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

