$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

VSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In other news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

